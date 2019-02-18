E-Scooter Bill Motoring Along In The Kentucky General Assembly

Legislation which could pave the way for more electric scooters motoring along Kentucky pavement is on its way to the state Senate.

The bill is being promoted by the e-scooter sharing industry. The bill, approved Friday in the House, puts a motor scooter definition into state statute.

Bird is the name of a dockless scooter share company and has e-scooters in Louisville.

Bird Director of Government Partnerships Sam Reed said there are certain places not to leave scooters. “We give a lot of instructions as to where folks need to park them. Obviously blocking sidewalks, entrances to businesses, ramps, those sorts of things, can’t be anywhere near those. But, what it enables, it opens up these vehicles to be real true last mile transportation options for folks,” explained Reed.

Reed said electric scooters, at a maximum of 20 miles per hour, are to be ridden on highways, bike lanes, and bike paths. He said the typical trip is less than two miles at a cost of between three to four dollars.

The electric scooter measure is aimed at opening up the business to other parts of the state. But, Pike County Representative Chris Harris, a supporter of the bill, doesn’t see it taking off in his region. “Living in the mountains, I don’t think that’s ever going to be an option for us in eastern Kentucky, a lot of places, but I think it’s a great thing for more urban areas,” said Harris.

The bill passed the House Friday and heads now to the Senate.