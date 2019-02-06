Kentucky Organ Donor Advocates Fear Drop-off Of Registry

Kentucky residents could soon have more opportunities to register as an organ donor.

Nearly everyone who signs up as an organ donor in Kentucky does so when they renew their driver's license. Right now, that happens every four years. But Kentucky will soon move to an eight-year renewal cycle. That means circuit court clerks will see about 500,000 fewer people each year renewing their licenses.

Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks' Trust for Life Executive Director Shelley Snyder says they are worried the drop-off will mean fewer people register as organ donors. Wednesday, a legislative committee advanced a bill that would let people sign up for the organ donor registry when they log in to the Kentucky Online Gateway, a state website people use to sign up for state services.

The legislation is Senate Bill 77.