KYTC Officials To Hold Public Forum On Transportation Needs In Mississippi River Border Counties

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials are holding a public forum Thursday to discuss transportation infrastructure needs with local officials and residents in Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.

Spokesperson Keith Todd said KYTC officials are taking a broad look at transportation issues that may exist along the Mississippi River corridor. He said the forum allows the public to give input on KYTC projects “on the horizon.”

“In some cases it may be funding for a project that’s already been identified. In other cases there may be specific needs that can be addressed through discretionary funding,” Todd said.

Todd said he anticipates questions regarding the eventual replacement of the U.S. 51 bridge between Wickliffe and Cairo. The forum is at the UK Extension Office in Bardwell, Kentucky at 6 p.m. The community forum is part of a statewide listening tour.