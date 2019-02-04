Lee Gives Some Pay Raises To Cabinet Members

Gov. Bill Lee's top paid cabinet members won't be receiving a pay bump under the Republican's administration, but a majority of the new agency heads will see slightly higher salary increases.

According to a list of Lee's cabinet and senior adviser salaries, TennCare Commissioner Gabe Roberts will be paid $300,000 a year. This makes him Lee's highest paid cabinet member. It's also the same amount paid to former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam's TennCare commissioner, a position that oversees Tennessee's Medicaid program.

Lee's other seven top paid cabinet members — which include the state's education and finance heads — will also maintain the same salary amounts set by Haslam.

The remaining 15 cabinet members will receive $161,905 a year. Those positions were paid less under Haslam.

 

