Mammoth Cave National Park Reopens To Public

Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened to the public following the end of the partial federal government shutdown.

The Daily News reports the park in south-central Kentucky reopened for visitors on Sunday after President Donald Trump signed a temporary deal Friday to end the shutdown.

Parts of the park had remained accessible to visitors during the shutdown that started in December over funding for Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, but there were no services available that required staffing including cave access, tours and restrooms.

Officials said in a statement that all park services were resuming as normal.