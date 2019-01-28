Mammoth Cave National Park Reopens To Public

Credit Daniel Schwen, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened to the public following the end of the partial federal government shutdown.

The Daily News reports the park in south-central Kentucky reopened for visitors on Sunday after President Donald Trump signed a temporary deal Friday to end the shutdown.

Parts of the park had remained accessible to visitors during the shutdown that started in December over funding for Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, but there were no services available that required staffing including cave access, tours and restrooms.

Officials said in a statement that all park services were resuming as normal.

