Politico: McGrath Being Recruited to Challenge McConnell in 2020

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate is actively recruiting a challenger to take on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has met with Amy McGrath, the Democratic nominee in last year’s race for Kentucky’s 6th District U.S. House seat. McGrath lost that race by three points.

But the retired Marine fighter pilot gained national attention during the race as one of several female military veterans who ran for Congress.



Politico reports Schumer and McGrath met at the Democratic Party headquarters in Washington last month to discuss McGrath running in next year’s U.S. Senate race in Kentucky. The report says McGrath listened to Schumer’s pitch and didn’t rule out challenging McConnell.

The Senate Majority Leader won’t be unprepared for such a contest, however. Politico says McConnell’s campaign team has begun compiling opposition research on McGrath, and Republicans involved in a pro-McConnell super PAC are meeting this week to begin plotting strategy for a possible campaign against her.

