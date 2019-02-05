Rep. Guthrie Hopes State of the Union Prompts Vote on Full Border Package

A Kentucky Congressman said he expects President Trump to make a case for strong border security as he delivers his second State of the Union address.

In a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump will likely urge Congress to pass a comprehensive border package or else watch him go it alone.

A February 15 deadline threatens to close the federal government again without a border security agreement between Democrats and Republicans.

The president has hinted that he’ll use the State of the Union to declare a national emergency to obtain the funding needed to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. Second District U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie says he hopes it doesn’t come to that, but could support the president acting unilaterally.

“If Speaker Pelosi says there’s absolutely no fencing or wall in any border security program, then the president is going to have to use the power that’s been granted to him by Congress," Guthrie told WKU Public Radio.

Pelosi has called a border wall “immoral,” but several prominent Democrats have distanced themselves from Pelosi's hardline stance. Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, says he hopes a divided Congress can vote to support President Trump’s comprehensive package on border security that not only builds a wall, but includes money for more judges to process refugee claims and money to provide decent housing and health care for the families and unaccompanied minors crossing into the U.S.

WKU Public Radio will air NPR’s live coverage of the State of the Union address and the Democratic response on Tuesday night starting at 8:00 p.m. central, 9:00 p.m eastern time.