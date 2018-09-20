Report: Braidy Needs Massive Cash Infusion To Complete Construction On Ky. Mill

By 1 hour ago

Credit Jose Antonio Baeza Diaz / 123rf Stock Photo

The company that’s planning to build an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky is seeking new investors to help it complete construction of the massive project.

WDRB in Louisville reports Braidy Industries hasn’t been able to raise anywhere close to the $1.6 billion dollars it needs to complete construction on the project.

Documents filed this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show Braidy is looking to raise at least $400 million through a new round of stock sales.

That infusion of cash would help the company borrow the remaining $1 billion it needs to complete the aluminum mill in Greenup County.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in June in celebration of the mill.

Braidy CEO Craig Bouchard has previously said the facility would open in 2020 and employ 600 workers from the region.

Governor Bevin has hailed the project as an example of what he describes as his administration’s ability to attract industrial jobs to parts of the state hit hard by the loss of factory and coal jobs.

© 2018 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
Braidy Industries
Greenup County
aluminum

Related Content

Bevin Administration Ordered To Pay For Withholding Records

By Jul 6, 2018
J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has been ordered to pay the Courier Journal's legal cost because it refused to release public records identifying shareholders of a company planning to build a state-subsidized $1.5 billion aluminum rolling mill near Ashland.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Medicaid Changes Coming; Braidy Breaks Ground

By Jun 1, 2018
Cabinet For Health and Family Services/Screenshot, via WFPL

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin said he’s partnering with a former Democratic congressman to help people navigate the state’s new Medicaid rules. We found out that lobbyists set a new spending record at the state legislature as lawmakers made changes to the tax code. Plus, a state-funded aluminum mill broke ground in northeastern Kentucky and  Bevin asked for a judge to recuse himself from the lawsuit over the new pension bill.

Tariff-ic Impact: Trump Announces Decision On Steel, Aluminum

By Mar 2, 2018
Becca Schimmel | Ohio Valley ReSource

Update:

President Trump met with steel and aluminum industry leaders Thursday to talk about implementing tariffs on metal imports. The Ohio Valley is home to one of the last US aluminum smelters and many industries depend on steel and aluminum. The president indicated steep tariffs will come sometime next week.

Braidy Industries Breaks Silence To Name Investors

By Dec 27, 2017
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS, PUBLIC DOMAIN

  An aluminum company planning a state-subsidized $1.3 billion facility in Greenup County has released the names of its shareholders. Braidy Industries had been keeping those identities a secret.

Will Kentucky-Backed Aluminum Plant Flourish? Analyst Says ‘Not Unreasonable’

By Nov 27, 2017
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

The CEO of an aluminum mill slated to open in eastern Kentucky claims the company will be able to sell aluminum for 50 percent cheaper than its competitors, allowing it to pay workers $65,000-per-year starting salaries.