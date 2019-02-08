Senate Unanimously Passes School Safety Bill

The Kentucky Senate unanimously passed a school safety bill earlier Friday. The measure came following the Marshall County High School shooting more than a year ago that claimed the lives of two students and injured several others.

The parents of the two students that died in the shooting testified in favor of the bill on Thursday.

The comprehensive bill, among other things, calls for more mental health counselors, more training, establishing a state school security marshal and district school safety coordinators.

Campbellsville Senator Max Wise co-chaired the school safety working group. He told senators today the bill hardens and softens the approach to school safety. “The relationships within the schools are the key of every part of this bill, the relationships that are developed,” he said.

Although speaking highly of the work and end product, Franklin County Senator Julian Carroll said lawmakers don’t like to use the word “gun” in their discussions. “We’ve not yet dealt with the issue of the loss of the life of the student by a weapon,” he said.

Senator Danny Carroll represents the Marshall County Community. He told his colleagues it’s important to step up and help struggling students. “We talked about many school districts that, they make it a point that every day that every student is called by their first name at least twice a day. To make those students feel loved, respected, like they are wanted in that school,” he said.

Wise and several other lawmakers say next year will be critical when funding for various initiatives are considered.