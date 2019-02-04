Sullivan University Mayfield Learning Center To Open Friday

Sullivan University’s Mayfield Learning Center officially opens Friday.

The center’s ribbon cutting ceremony is at 12:30 p.m. followed by a community open house. Sullivan University is a for-profit, private university based in Louisville. The learning center will offer classes at the facility based on student needs, but the majority of coursework will be online.

Community Partnerships Vice President David Keene hopes the center will fill the void Mid-Continent University created when it closed in 2014. The Sullivan University Mayfield Learning Center is located at 1102 Paris Rd., Unit 15A in Mayfield.