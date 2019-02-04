Sullivan University Mayfield Learning Center To Open Friday

By 33 seconds ago

Credit Sullivan University via Facebook

Sullivan University’s Mayfield Learning Center officially opens Friday.

The center’s ribbon cutting ceremony is at 12:30 p.m. followed by a community open house. Sullivan University is a for-profit, private university based in Louisville. The learning center will offer classes at the facility based on student needs, but the majority of coursework will be online.

Community Partnerships Vice President David Keene  hopes the center will fill the void Mid-Continent University created when it closed in 2014. The Sullivan University Mayfield Learning Center is located at 1102 Paris Rd., Unit 15A in Mayfield.

 

Tags: 
Sullivan University

Related Content

Sullivan University’s Mayfield Learning Center Expected To Open In Two Weeks

By Jan 8, 2019
Sullivan University via Facebook

A learning center in Mayfield is on the cusp of completion following renovations.

Louisville-Based Sullivan University Opening Learning Center in Graves County

By Oct 25, 2018
Facebook, Sullivan University

A Louisville-based, for-profit, private university is bringing a learning center to Graves County. The Sullivan University facility is slated to open in the Mayfield Plaza in early 2019.