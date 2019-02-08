Related Program: All Things Considered What Bezos' Allegations Could Mean For American Media's Immunity Deal By editor • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 8, 2019 4:58 pm NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with CNN legal analyst and New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin about his perspective on the dust-up between Jeff Bezos and National Enquirer publisher American Media, Inc. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.