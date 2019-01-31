Related Program: All Things Considered World Health Organization Sounds Alarm About Dire Conditions As Syrians Flee Conflict By Ruth Sherlock • 30 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 31, 2019 4:43 pm The World Health Organization says 29 children have died as their families fled from fighting to a camp in northeastern Syria. Most have died from exposure to cold on the trip or at the camp. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.