© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smaller Bands: Web Propels Music Sales

By Laura Sydell
Published April 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Not all musicians support the current crackdown on Internet file sharing. Some give their music away for free, trading some record sales in the hopes that they'll get more exposure from offering the downloads.

The band Nine Inch Nails is currently streaming their new album online, ahead of the CD's commercial release Tuesday. And smaller bands, like Jupiter Sunrise, attribute a spike in concert sales to the Web's influence.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Laura Sydell
Laura Sydell fell in love with the intimate storytelling qualities of radio, which combined her passion for theatre and writing with her addiction to news. Over her career she has covered politics, arts, media, religion, and entrepreneurship. Currently Sydell is the Digital Culture Correspondent for NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, and NPR.org.
See stories by Laura Sydell