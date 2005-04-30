Smaller Bands: Web Propels Music Sales

Not all musicians support the current crackdown on Internet file sharing. Some give their music away for free, trading some record sales in the hopes that they'll get more exposure from offering the downloads.

The band Nine Inch Nails is currently streaming their new album online, ahead of the CD's commercial release Tuesday. And smaller bands, like Jupiter Sunrise, attribute a spike in concert sales to the Web's influence.

