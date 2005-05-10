© 2022
'Greatest White Liar,' from Nic Armstrong's Thieves

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published May 10, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Nic Armstrong has led his band the Thieves into an exploration of rock and blues.
Rock critic Ken Tucker reviews the debut album by British 25-year-old Nic Armstrong and his band, the Thieves. The recording, The Greatest White Liar, has garnered attention with its mix of British rock and American blues.

Songs like "Broken Mouth Blues" recall the Kinks, as well as British forays into Blues music. The Thieves do some exploring of their own on "I Want to Be Your Driver," a cover of a song by Chuck Berry.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
