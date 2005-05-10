'Greatest White Liar,' from Nic Armstrong's Thieves

Rock critic Ken Tucker reviews the debut album by British 25-year-old Nic Armstrong and his band, the Thieves. The recording, The Greatest White Liar, has garnered attention with its mix of British rock and American blues.

Songs like "Broken Mouth Blues" recall the Kinks, as well as British forays into Blues music. The Thieves do some exploring of their own on "I Want to Be Your Driver," a cover of a song by Chuck Berry.

