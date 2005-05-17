© 2022
Church and State: 'Eternal Hostility'

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 17, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Author Frederick Clarkson wrote the book Eternal Hostility: The Struggle Between Theocracy And Democracy, on the growing religious movement to influence government. Clarkson is a journalist who specializes in covering the radical right and religious figures like D. James Kennedy of Reclaim America.

Clarkson has written articles on the religious right's plans to take over the Republican Party, and how elements of the right encouraged citizen militias. He's also an expert on the Reverend Sun Myung Moon.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
