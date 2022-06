Billie Holiday: The Ultimate Collection, is a two CD/one DVD collection of Holiday performances. Included along with many of the singer's classic songs are some rarely seen appearances of Holiday on 1950s television.

Songs include "He's Funny That Way" and a live version of "I Cover the Waterfront." The DVD portion of the package includes 17 tracks, from "Billie's Blues" to "Jeepers Creepers."

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.