© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nation's Oldest Patent Attorney Honored

Published May 20, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

This weekend, The Franklin Pierce Law Center in Concord, N.H., will award C. Yardley Chittick, the nation's oldest patent attorney, with an honorary degree.

Chittick, who is 104, lived across the hall from Humphrey Bogart in 1917 at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. He turned down a job with Thomas Edison after graduating from MIT with a degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned his law degree from George Washington University.

Chittick talks with Scott Simon about his life and career.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.