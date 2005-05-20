Nation's Oldest Patent Attorney Honored

This weekend, The Franklin Pierce Law Center in Concord, N.H., will award C. Yardley Chittick, the nation's oldest patent attorney, with an honorary degree.

Chittick, who is 104, lived across the hall from Humphrey Bogart in 1917 at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. He turned down a job with Thomas Edison after graduating from MIT with a degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned his law degree from George Washington University.

Chittick talks with Scott Simon about his life and career.

