Story Behind the Picture: Campfire Pals

When Ethan Perry was in college, he made a friend named Alex. As they camped out in the Australian rainforest, they discovered acquaintances in common, and wondered if they might somehow be related.

By blood? No. But it turned out that their great-great grandfathers had been fishing partners. When the young men returned home, each received a photo of their forebears.

In it, Perry says: "We see two friends in a backcountry campsite, but we also see links through time and space that draw generations in around their campfire."

