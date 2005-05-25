© 2022
Acclaimed Producer Ismail Merchant

Fresh Air
Published May 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Film producer Ismail Merchant died Wednesday at age 68. In conjunction with James Ivory, he produced Maurice (1987), A Room With a View (1985), Howards End (1992) and The Remains of the Day (1993).

Merchant Ivory Productions made more than 40 films, and many of those works were nominated for Academy awards. Merchant Ivory's newest film, Heights, is scheduled for release June 17 2005. (Original airdate: 9/10/87)

