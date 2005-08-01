© 2022
Tracy Grammer's Musical Tribute to a Lost Friend

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Three years after tragedy ended her collaboration with Dave Carter, Tracy Grammer emerges with her first full-length solo album, the beautifully textured Flower of Avalon.

The songs, on which Grammer plays her trademark violin as well as guitar, were written by Carter but had never been recorded. In that way, Flower of Avalon is a tribute to Grammer's bandmate, a phenomenally talented songwriter who died at 49 of a sudden heart attack, in July of 2002.

Before that tragic end, the pair were a rising force in the world of folk music, touring with Joan Baez and gaining a following that extended into mainstream America. With Flowers, Grammer is giving fans another taste of their musical partnership.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
