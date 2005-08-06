Finding 'Of the' Phrases

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from July 31: Think of a word with three syllables starting with the letter "A." Remove the "A" and you'll be left a new word and only one syllable. What is it? Here's a hint: The first word has three vowels, counting the A.

Answer: ALIEN/LIEN

Winner: Margaret Pendergast from East Sandwich, Mass.

Challenge from Aug. 7: From listener Jeffrey Harris from Nashville, Tenn. Take the name "Delia Ephron." She's a screenwriter and the sister of Nora Ephron and co-wrote the screenplays for Bewitched and You've Got Mail, among other films. Rearrange the letters of "Delia Ephron" to form two words. One is the name of an electronic device and the other a feature often found on that device. What words are these?

