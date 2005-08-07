© 2022
Lizz Wright Embraces the Moment on 'Dreaming'

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Vocalist Lizz Wright debuted in 2003 with the album Salt, an eclectic mix of traditional jazz, R&B, and folk songs. Her latest album is Dreaming Wide Awake, featuring several original songs along with some inspired covers -- including a version of Neil Young's "Old Man."

On her new CD, Wright continues to expand her gifts and technical training, moving toward the more personal sound of a singer-songwriter.

That choice is evident in her work on Neil Young's music, as well as on the lounge classic "A Taste of Honey" and her own "Trouble." The latter song represents her first efforts on guitar; previously, Wright had written for piano.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
