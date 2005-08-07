Losing a Cuban Treasure: Ibrahim Ferrer

We remember Cuban singer Ibrahim Ferrer, who died Saturday in Havana at age 78 from multiple organ failure. We present an interview with Ry Cooder, who produced the Grammy-winning 1997 album Buena Vista Social Club, of which Ferrer was part.

The album brought Ferrer out of retirement and made stars of him and his fellow musicians at the Buena Vista Social Club. (This interview originally aired June 23, 1999.)

