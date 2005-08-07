© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paying Homage to Bob Dylan

By Art Silverman
Published August 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Mel Prussack stands in the middle of his shrine to Bob Dylan.
Art Silverman, NPR
/
Mel Prussack stands in the middle of his shrine to Bob Dylan.

As the first part of a series about obsessive hobbyists, Art Silverman visits the Bob Dylan Shrine in Old Bridge, N.J. Mel Prussack, a semi-retired 64-year-old former drugstore owner, has crammed four decades of collection and creation into a private museum on the second floor of his split-level home.

Prussack has the music, the books, the movies and supplements all that with his own Dylan-related art. He also makes sculptures out of found objects that relate to Dylan lyrics.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Art Silverman
Art Silverman has been with NPR since 1978. He came to NPR after working for six years at a daily newspaper in Claremont, New Hampshire.
See stories by Art Silverman