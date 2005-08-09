© 2022
Nic Armstrong and the Thieves, Rocking

XPN
Published August 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

British rockers Nic Armstrong and the Thieves bring energy and passion to their quest of revitalizing garage rock. Their debut album, The Greatest White Liar is sure to stir up memories of the finest British invasion bands like the Stones, Beatles, and the Kinks.

Armstrong and his band from Nottingham have enough flair and imagination to be among the finest rock and roll bands heard today. Their sound harkens back to a pre-psychedelic time when rock had a more melodic bent.

In addition to Armstrong on harmonica and guitar, the Thieves are: Jonny Aitken (drums); Shane Lawlor (bass); and Glynn Wedgewood (guitar). All the members contribute to the songwriting duties, and they are also known to switch instruments on occasion.

