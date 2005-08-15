© 2022
Cary and Cockrell Bring Back the '70s

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 15, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Thad Cockrell and Caitlin Cary share songwriting duties -- and duet vocals -- on their new album, Begonias. For the well-traveled friends, it's all about the golden age of country duets: the 1970s.

Cockrell, whose career includes two solo albums, and Cary, formerly of Whiskeytown, recorded the songs for Begonias in Nashville, where Cockrell now lives. The album evokes the spirits of George Jones with Tammy Wynette, or Loretta Lynn with Conway Twitty.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye