Cary and Cockrell Bring Back the '70s

Thad Cockrell and Caitlin Cary share songwriting duties -- and duet vocals -- on their new album, Begonias. For the well-traveled friends, it's all about the golden age of country duets: the 1970s.

Cockrell, whose career includes two solo albums, and Cary, formerly of Whiskeytown, recorded the songs for Begonias in Nashville, where Cockrell now lives. The album evokes the spirits of George Jones with Tammy Wynette, or Loretta Lynn with Conway Twitty.

Copyright 2005 XPN