It might surprise you to learn that a Los Angeles rabbi, Yaacov Deyo, invented Speed Dating -- a rapid-fire courtship concept in which singles spend just a few minutes getting to know each other.

It started as a way to help Jewish singles meet each other, but it's spread beyond the Jewish community.

Deyo's wife Sue is a dating coach who teaches the Speed Dating method.

