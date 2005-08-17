'What Are We Going to Do with Dad?': Dr. Jerald Winakur

A practitioner of geriatric medicine for more than 30 years, Dr. Jerald Winakur recently wrote a commentary about caring for a growing elderly population in the journal Health Affairs. But he wrote from a dual perspective: not only as a health professional, but also as the son of an 86-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Winakur teaches at the Center for Medical Humanities and Ethics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He is also the founding director of the Skilled Nursing Unit at Methodist Hospital. His fiction, essays and poetry have appeared in numerous periodicals and literary magazines.

