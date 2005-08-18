Actress Lauren Ambrose plays daughter Claire Fisher on the HBO drama series Six Feet Under. Her film roles include a teen introvert turned popular surfer chick with multiple personality disorder in Psycho Beach Party and a star student of Kevin Kline's in In and Out.

Also a classically trained opera singer, Ambrose appeared on stage last year in the Sam Shepard play Buried Child at London's National Theatre. (This interview originally aired July 6, 2005.)

