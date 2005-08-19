The Ballads of Richard Thompson

The world British singer-songwriter Richard Thompson creates is so vivid it feels as if you're in the company of the characters he chronicles: bikers, schoolyard bullies, dreamers, lovers and losers.

For nearly four decades, Thompson has performed and recorded a wide variety of music, from traditional folk songs to rock-and roll.

His latest effort is Front Parlour Ballads, a mostly acoustic work recorded in a small studio in his garage.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.