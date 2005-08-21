Peter Maass on 'The Breaking Point' for Gas Demand

The government of Saudi Arabia -- the world's largest oil exporter -- says the country can keep up with global oil demand for 30 to 50 years. But experts dispute that claim, especially since demand continues to grow in the United States and China.

Journalist Peter Maass traveled to Saudi Arabia to examine the country's oil reserves and the Saudi government's claims. His article "The Breaking Point" is the cover story of the Aug. 21 New York Times Magazine. He talks about the political, financial and environmental implications of continued dependence on foreign oil and dwindling reserves.

Maass is currently working on a book about how oil shapes global politics and the world economy.

