Groovy Guitar Songs from Brett Dennen

Brett Dennen is a talented singer-songwriter who was born and raised in Oakdale, Calif. Recently, the multi-instrumentalist released his self-titled debut album, which includes the growing hit "Desert Sunrise."

Growing up in gold-rush country, Dennen learned early on to appreciate the small things in life. That talent has helped him craft deceptively simple songs that have found fans all over the United States. And Dennen is talented in another way, too: His album features his own artwork.

