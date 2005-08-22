© 2022
Groovy Guitar Songs from Brett Dennen

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 22, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Brett Dennen is a talented singer-songwriter who was born and raised in Oakdale, Calif. Recently, the multi-instrumentalist released his self-titled debut album, which includes the growing hit "Desert Sunrise."

Growing up in gold-rush country, Dennen learned early on to appreciate the small things in life. That talent has helped him craft deceptively simple songs that have found fans all over the United States. And Dennen is talented in another way, too: His album features his own artwork.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
