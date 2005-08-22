Robert Moog: Music Pioneer

In 1965, Robert Moog invented the Moog synthesizer, an electronic keyboard that creates otherworldly sounding electronic music. His instrument went on to usher in a new era of rock and electronic music. The Beatles used a Moog synthesizer on their 1969 Abbey Road album.

Moog also had a lifelong interest in the Theremin, a Russian musical instrument also known for its eerie sounds.

He died Sunday at his home in Asheville, N.C., age 71. He had been suffering from an inoperable brain tumor.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.