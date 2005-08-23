Federalism Keeps Iraqi Negotiators Talking

Federalism and the relationship between Iraq's distinct regions and cultures is a sticking point in negotiations over a new constitution. Steve Inskeep speaks with Noah Feldman about the Iraqi draft constitution. Feldman, a professor of law at New York University, is a specialist in the relationship between religion and political authority. He advised the now-defunct Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq.

