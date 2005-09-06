Surveying the Gulf Coast's Cultural Losses

The extent of the damage to museums, parks, galleries and theaters in areas affected by Katrina is not yet known. Elizabeth Blair reports that leaders in the arts and cultural communities are starting to take stock of what survived, and what may be gone forever.

Beauvoir, a historic home of Confederate leader Jefferson Davis, suffered significant damage. But Ken P'Pool, Mississippi's deputy state historic preservation officer, believes much of the main house can be restored.

The New Orleans Museum of Art survived the storm for the most part, as did the legendary jazz institution Preservation Hall and the club Tipitina's. And a spokesman for JazzFest says -- even though there's been some flooding on the festival grounds -- the annual event will be back.

