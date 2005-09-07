West Indian Girl: Sound Hypnosis

West Indian Girl is a Los Angles-based band that takes its name from an infamous strain of LSD -- one with a reputation for inducing tribal hallucinations. The musicians do their best to live up the moniker.

West Indian Girl's self-titled debut album is a hypnotic, buzzing blend of fresh-sounding modern day psychedelica. Propelled by the writing of Francis Ten and Robert James, the group explores themes of transcendence and romanticism in its music.

The results have proved popular with listeners. The duo, who first met in Detroit, has moved to Los Angeles and carved out their own niche amid the guitar-rock scene. And now, with the addition of drummer Mark Lewis, keyboardist Chris Carter, and singer Mariqueen Maandig, their sound is spreading.

Copyright 2005 XPN