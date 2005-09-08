Musician, Composer and Singer Delbert McClinton

Grammy-winning Delbert McClinton is considered a legend among Texas roots music aficionados. He's been making music since the 1950s in a style that seamlessly blends country, blues, soul, and rock and roll. The Lubbock, Texas, native's latest CD is Cost of Living.

Before he became known as a singer, McClinton was a harmonica player with the Straightjackets, backing blues legends such as Howlin' Wolf, Jimmy Reed and Sonny Boy Williamson. On tour in England in 1962, he gave harmonica lessons to a young John Lennon.

Over the years, he's released a number of solo albums and has written music for Emmylou Harris, Wynonna Judd and Vince Gill. (This interview originally aired June 24, 2005.)

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.