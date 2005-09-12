© 2022
Senators Prod a Stoic Roberts

By Robert Siegel
Published September 12, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The Senate Judiciary Committee's members questioned John Roberts on his views and opinions on a variety of policy issues. Roberts held forth on a range of topics -- but refused to detail his views on cases that may appear before the Supreme Court.

Robert Siegel talks with Douglas Kmiec, chair and professor of constitutional law at Pepperdine University, and Jeffrey Rosen, professor at George Washington University Law School and legal affairs editor at The New Republic.

