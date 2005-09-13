© 2022
Dr. John's New Orleans Sound

XPN | By David Dye
Published September 13, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

As the nation witnesses the trials of New Orleans, World Cafe offers a show dedicated to the music of Louisiana and Mississippi. David Dye has a classic session with New Orleans icon Dr. John, focusing on the incredible music and culture of the Big Easy.

The two spoke on the occasion of Dr. John releasing his album N'Awlinz: Dis Dat or d'Udda. Of the music, John says, "I was trying to take people on a spiritual journey -- show a little bit of the spiritual side of New Orleans, and my pictures of the streets, and then take them back to the spiritual side."

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
