Dr. John's New Orleans Sound

As the nation witnesses the trials of New Orleans, World Cafe offers a show dedicated to the music of Louisiana and Mississippi. David Dye has a classic session with New Orleans icon Dr. John, focusing on the incredible music and culture of the Big Easy.

The two spoke on the occasion of Dr. John releasing his album N'Awlinz: Dis Dat or d'Udda. Of the music, John says, "I was trying to take people on a spiritual journey -- show a little bit of the spiritual side of New Orleans, and my pictures of the streets, and then take them back to the spiritual side."

