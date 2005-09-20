Evaluating What's Left of the Gulf's Shrimp Industry

Fishermen in Louisiana are assessing the damage and rebuilding the shrimping industry damaged by Hurricane Katrina. The storm has cost the seafood industry more than a billion dollars in Louisiana alone.

One affected fisherman is George Barisich, whose house in St. Bernard Parish, just east of New Orleans, was flooded to the ceiling.

His shrimp boat survived, but Barisich says it will take time and money to rebuild the industry’s infrastructure so he can make a living fishing again.

