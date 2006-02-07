© 2022
Al Green's Return

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 7, 2006 at 10:33 AM CST
Al Green's I Can't Stop represents his return to working with producer and arranger Willie Mitchell. The pair made a gospel record together in the mid-1980s.
Al Green is one of the world's greatest singers. Stopping by the World Cafe, he talks about his life and music, together with the story of how he met the legendary producer Willie Mitchell.

Green and Mitchell worked together for the first time in nearly 20 years on his latest album, I Can't Stop. The record also led the two to return to Memphis, Tennessee's Royal studios, where they made magic in the 1970s with hits like "Tired of Being Alone" and "Let's Stay Together."

