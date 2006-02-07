In Thick of Issues, Biden Sees a Presidential Bid

Sen. Joe Biden has been in the spotlight lately, due to his work on two panels: the Judiciary Committee, which questioned new Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and the Foreign Relations Committee, on which Biden is the top Democrat.

The past eight months have also seen Biden's name mentioned as a possible candidate for president in 2008. In June of 2005, he told CBS's Bob Schieffer that he would seek the Democratic Party's nomination.

Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1972, at the age of 29. But the longest-serving senator in Delaware history still commutes from his home state to Washington, D.C., by Amtrak.

