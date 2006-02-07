© 2022
In Thick of Issues, Biden Sees a Presidential Bid

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 7, 2006 at 11:07 AM CST
Political insiders are expecting Sen. Joe Biden to come off the sidelines and enter presidential politics for the 2008 race.
Sen. Joe Biden has been in the spotlight lately, due to his work on two panels: the Judiciary Committee, which questioned new Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and the Foreign Relations Committee, on which Biden is the top Democrat.

The past eight months have also seen Biden's name mentioned as a possible candidate for president in 2008. In June of 2005, he told CBS's Bob Schieffer that he would seek the Democratic Party's nomination.

Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1972, at the age of 29. But the longest-serving senator in Delaware history still commutes from his home state to Washington, D.C., by Amtrak.

Terry Gross
