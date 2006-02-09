Hick, Hip, Hop: Slo-Mo Blends Styles

The new album My Buzz Comes Back features the distinctive combination of rap, techno, and slide guitar that has made Slo-Mo a fan favorite. With Mike Brenner on lap steel and the rapper Mic Wrecka doling out lyrics, Slo-Mo may never go away.

The group is the brainchild of Brenner, a Philadelphia-based guitarist who has lent his considerable skills to several bands, including Marah. But after the largely solo effort of Novelty, My Buzz Comes Back is a true collaboration.

