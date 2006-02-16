Stealing Thunder from Satirists in the Mideast

A new tactic has emerged in the angry debate over cartoons depicting religious figures, as an Israeli artist launches a contest for the best anti-Semitic cartoon -- drawn by a Jew. Amitai Sandy says the Israeli Anti-Semitic Cartoons Contest is a response to an Iranian newspaper's competition for cartoons on the Holocaust.

Sandy, who is also the publisher of Dimona Comix, describes the issue as a matter of pride. He insists that Jews can offer sharper, more offensive satire of themselves than anyone. After the contest's deadline of March 5, 2006, the winners will be displayed in Tel Aviv.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.