From Brazil, Nacao Zumbi Mixes the Beats

Brazilian group Nacao Zumbi present a modern blend of their country's musical heritage with the global sounds of funk, punk and hip-hop that are seeping into their countrys popular culture. Counting such diverse tastemakers as David Byrne, Asian Dub Foundation and Goldie as fans, the group is forging a new genre of Brazilian music that is redefining what "world" music means.

Building on the rich percussion sounds of their native state of Pernambuco, the group's six main members blend in their own interests and influences, whether it's the Euro-pop they hear on stereos or the street poetry they hear every day. Nacao Zumbi's sixth album, Futura, will soon be out in the United States on the Circular Sounds label.

