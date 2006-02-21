© 2022
Bob Brozman's Influences, Now and Then

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 21, 2006 at 4:25 PM CST
In addition to blues, Bob Brozman plays guitar in many styles: Calypso, ragtime, Hawaiian, Indian, African and Japanese, to name a few.
For guitarist Bob Brozman, the blues were his ticket to a world of music. It was the music that drew him into playing as a child, he says. His latest album, Blues Reflex, is a return to that initial influence.

But over the years, Brozman has acquired a wealth of inspiration, as he traveled the world to appreciate differing musical traditions. From songs of Hawaii and Reunion Island to calypso, he finds patterns of similarity -- and difference.

Those patterns are often expressed in Brozman's collaborations with native musicians. For 2005's Songs of the Volcano, for instance, the guitarist recorded with five string-bands of Papua New Guinea. The project also inspired a short film, included with the CD.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
