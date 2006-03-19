Fill in the Blank(s)

Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from March 12:

Name an object in four letters, starting with the letter "P." Change the "P" to a "B" and you'll get a verb that names something you do with that object.

Answer: Pail and bail.

Winner: Carr Osborn of Las Vegas.

Challenge from March 19:

The on-air puzzle continues. Think of a familiar three-word phrase in the form of "in the blank." The word that fills the blank will start with the letter "S." Move the "S" to the end you'll get another familiar phrase in the form of "in the blank." What phrases are these?

