Hand-Painted Coffins from a Rhode Island Artist

Coffins decorated by Rhode Island artist Denise Baxter are so distinctive that some people make room for them in their homes before they need them in death.

Hand-built by two local craftsmen, then painted by Baxter in North Scituate, R.I., the wooden coffins can serve as window seats, coffee tables or bookshelves.

Baxter's business, Blue Light Coffins, takes orders for custom coffins and makes them one at a time. She also has a hand-painted supply of coffins awaiting purchase. Baxter talks to Scott Simon about her handiwork.

