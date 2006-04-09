Irish History on the Auction Block

This month, Ireland marks the 90th anniversary of a rebellion against the British, known as the Easter Rising. Although the violent uprising was unsuccessful, it is considered an important stepping-stone in the eventual creation of the Irish Republic.

Coinciding with the anniversary, two auctions houses in Ireland -- Mealy's and James Adam & Son -- will hold a joint sale of documents and memorabilia charting the history of the Irish struggle for independence. The auction takes places this Wednesday.

Fonsie Mealy, managing director of Mealy's Auctioneers in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny, tells Liane Hansen about the auction.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.