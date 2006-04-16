© 2022
The Vanishing Craft of the Typewriter Repairman

By Margot Adler
Published April 16, 2006 at 11:50 AM CDT
Paul Schweitzer runs the Gramercy Typewriter Co., a Manhattan business started by his father in the 1930s.
Margot Adler, NPR
Paul Schweitzer runs the Gramercy Typewriter Co., a Manhattan business started by his father in the 1930s.

Some people still write with fountain pens. Some still love their old manual and electric typewriters. But typewriter repairmen are a vanishing breed. Up on the eighth floor of the Flatiron Building in Manhattan, Paul Schweitzer has been fixing and cleaning typewriters for 40 years.

Schweitzer's father began the business during the Depression. Today, manual and electronic typewriters of all shapes, colors and sizes fill Schweitzer's tiny workshop. He spends most of the day making house calls around the city, carrying a tool bag that doesn't look so different from the old doctor's bag.

Margot Adler
Margot Adler died on July 28, 2014 at her home in New York City. She was 68 and had been battling cancer. Listen to NPR Correspondent David Folkenflik's retrospective on her life and career
